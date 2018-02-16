Photo provided on Feb. 16, 2018 showing (L-R) actors Matias Novoa, Fernanda Castillo, and Raul Mendez, cast members of Mexican TV series "Enemigo Intimo" (Intimate Enemy), during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

A prison seems to be in the cast of characters of "Enemigo Intimo" (Intimate Enemy), a Mexican TV series set to premiere Feb. 21 that tells the story of drug traffickers in a penitentiary, which itself takes on a leading role in the plot, the starring actors told EFE.

Produced and aired by Telemundo, the series tells the story of Roxana Rodiles (Fernanda Castillo), a young woman involved to the world of organized crime who is locked up by Federal Police Capt. Alejandro Ferrer (Raul Mendez), who also orders Daniel Laborde (Matias Noveo) to infiltrate the prison to extract information from Roxana.