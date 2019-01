A Filipino wearing a suit and tie on his motorbike takes part in the 'Dirty Business' ride in the mountains of Sierra Madre, Tanay province, Philippines, 06 January 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Scores of motorcyclists in suits and ties rode through the mountains of Sierra Madre on Sunday in the Philippines as a part of the "Dirty Business" motorbiking event, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The Dirty Business motorcycle ride is an annual event that attracts regular businessmen, professionals and workers, as well as other motorcycling enthusiasts.