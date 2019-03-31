Jamaican singer Protoje is considered in his homeland to be the "leader" of the "Reggae Revival" movement, a phenomenon that has renewed the sound that arose on the island starting in the 1960s thanks to a generation of young artists with growing popularity around the world.

"Jamaica is having its best musical period in the last 15-20 years. It's not the same as when Bob Marley and the other stars dominated the scene, but I'm sure that we're at a high point. It's something that makes me very thankful, for being able to be here and be a witness," the singer said.