Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sanchez, currently taking part in filming the pilot episode of the "Grand Hotel" television series - the English-language version of the originally Spanish "Gran Hotel" produced by Eva Longoria - is delighted with her character because it's very different from anything she's ever done before.

"My Gigi character has been written for the English version. She's the wife of the hotel owner, another new role played by Demian Bichir. She's a woman who is neither good nor bad," Sanchez said in an interview with EFE.