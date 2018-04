US record producer Jimmy Iovine arrives for the world premiere of the documentary 'Horses: Patti Smith and her Band' during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre in New York, New York, USA, 23 April 2018. EPA/JASON SZENES

US Punk legend Patti Smith premiered her new documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday and took the occasion to perform briefly on stage, alongside her friends Bruce Springsteen and R.E.M's lead singer Michael Stipe.

"Horses" (1975), Smith's debut album which began with the opening line "Jesus died for someone's sins, but not mine", inspired director Steven Sebring to name the new documentary as "Horses: Patti Smith and her Band"