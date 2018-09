Bradley Foster dressed as Charles Darwin (L) poses for photographers with puppeteers during a press preview of Charles Darwin 'The Wider Earth' Puppet Show at the National History Museum, Central London, Britain, 13 September 2018. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Puppeteers descended on the United Kingdom’s Natural History Museum on Thursday ahead of the opening of a play about a young Charles Darwin’s voyage of discovery aboard the HMS Beagle.

A seven-strong cast armed with puppets will take to the stage to present David Morton’s “The Wider Earth,” which runs from Oct. 2-Dec. 30.