Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), members of the Russian 'Pussy Riot' punk group, at a press conference at Amnesty International offices in New York City, USA, Feb. 4, 2014. EFE-EPA FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Nadya Tolokonnikova (3-L) holds a list of individuals she and fellow member of Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina (2-L), believe should be targetted with sanctions, beside Nadya's husband Pyotr Verzilov (3-R), Democratic Senator Ben Cardin (2-R), Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal (R) and Democratic Representative Steve Cohen (L), at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, May 6, 2014. EFE-EPA FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

File photo dated Oct. 10, 2012 shows Russian feminist punk-rock band Pussy Riot members Yekaterina Samutsevich (L), Maria Alyokhina (C) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) in a glass-walled cage in a courtroom before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. EFE-EPA FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A leading member of a Russian feminist punk band who was expelled from an aircraft for alleged drunkenness moments before departing Barcelona's airport spent the early morning of Wednesday on a bus en route to the northern Italian city of Milan, where she was scheduled to perform in the evening, her tour promoter told Efe.

Maria Alyokhina, a political activist and member of the band Pussy Riot, had been hauled off a plane at Barcelona's El Prat international airport on Tuesday afternoon after the aircraft's pilot requested the presence of Civil Guard officers due to the performer's alleged rowdy behavior.