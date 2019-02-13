A leading member of a Russian feminist punk band who was expelled from an aircraft for alleged drunkenness moments before departing Barcelona's airport spent the early morning of Wednesday on a bus en route to the northern Italian city of Milan, where she was scheduled to perform in the evening, her tour promoter told Efe.
Maria Alyokhina, a political activist and member of the band Pussy Riot, had been hauled off a plane at Barcelona's El Prat international airport on Tuesday afternoon after the aircraft's pilot requested the presence of Civil Guard officers due to the performer's alleged rowdy behavior.