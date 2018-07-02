Spain's Queen Sofia on Monday officially inaugurated Compostela cathedral's now completed decade-long restoration project of its Romanesque Portico de la Gloria (Portico of Glory.)
Queen Sofía, wife of King Juan Carlos I and mother of Spain's current monarch Felipe VI, uncovered a plaque inside the cathedral marking this cultural event at Santiago de Compostela, Galicia's regional capital, after a multimillion, painstaking, 10-year-long restoration project of Maestro Mateo's masterpiece recovering most of its original polychrome splendor. The cathedral's main gate dates back to 1211.