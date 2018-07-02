Queen Sofia presides official presentation of Compostela's restored Portico

View of the restored 'Portico de la Gloria' (Portico of Glory, C) during its unveiling in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, Spain, July 2, 2018. The portico was opened after more than ten years of restoration works. EFE-EPA/Xoan Rey / POOL

Spain's Emeritus Queen Sofia (3-R), Spanish Lower House Speaker Ana Pastor (4-R), and Galicia's Regional President Alberto Nunez Feijoo (3-L) attend the opening ceremony of the restored 'Portico de la Gloria' (Portico of Glory) in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, Spain, July 2, 2018. The portico was unveiled after more than ten years of restoration works. EFE-EPA/Xoan Rey / POOL