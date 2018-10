Nuns pray on Oct. 11, 2018, at Carmen Bajo Monastery in Quito's colonial center, which displays works of art more than three centuries old, silent witnesses to the prayers of the Carmelite nuns who came to Ecuador 350 years ago. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Sister Raquel de Santa Teresita y San Jose (l.) speaks with EFE on Oct. 11, 2018, at Carmen Bajo Monastery in Quito's colonial center, which displays works of art more than three centuries old, silent witnesses to the prayers of the Carmelite nuns who came to Ecuador 350 years ago. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Sister Raquel de Santa Teresita y San Jose speaks cheerfully with EFE on Oct. 11, 2018, at Carmen Bajo Monastery in Quito's colonial center, which displays works of art more than three centuries old, silent witnesses to the prayers of the Carmelite nuns who came to Ecuador 350 years ago. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

The thick white walls of Carmen Bajo Monastery in Quito's colonial center display works of art more than three centuries old, silent witnesses to the prayers of the Carmelite nuns who came to Ecuador 350 years ago.

Located in the historic center of the Ecuadorian capital at some 200 meters (660 feet) from the Grand Plaza, its imposing stone walls are home to 12 nuns, some of them ever-smiling, of whom the youngest is 18 and the eldest 103, though the faces of many hide their true age.