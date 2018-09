A visitor views the "Radical Women" exhibition in Brazil on Sept. 24, 2018, which shows the works of 120 female artists from 15 Latin American countries who stood up against patriarchal power and the repression of women during a period of military dictatorships. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr..

A visitor views the "Radical Women" exhibition in Brazil on Sept. 24, 2018, which shows the works of 120 female artists from 15 Latin American countries who stood up against patriarchal power and the repression of women during a period of military dictatorships. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Visitors view the "Radical Women" exhibition in Brazil on Sept. 24, 2018, which shows the works of 120 female artists from 15 Latin American countries who stood up against patriarchal power and the repression of women during a period of military dictatorships. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The "Radical Women" exhibition in Brazil shows the works of 120 female artists from 15 Latin American countries who stood up against patriarchal power and the repression of women during a period of military dictatorships.

The Sao Paulo Art Gallery will display until next Nov. 19 this collection of works from the period between 1960-1985, in which women demanded, through art in this case, a different role in a highly militarized and religious society.