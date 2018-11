File image shows US directors Rich Moore (L) and Phil Johnston (R) pose during the photocall for 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' in Rome, Italy, Nov 16, 2018. The movie will be released in Italian theaters on 01 January 2019. Spain opens on Dec 5. EFE-EPA (FILE)/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Film directors Rich Moore (L) and Phil Johnston (R) and producer Clark Spencer (C) pose for photographers during the presentation of their animation movie 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' in Madrid, Spain, Nov 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

The co-directors and the executive producer of the latest Walt Disney Animation Studios 3D computer-animated, comedy film visited Madrid on Monday to promote Disney´s 57th feature-length film.

The film "Ralph Breaks the Internet " co-directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston is the second installment of the "Wreck-It Ralph" series and the sequel to the 2012 film "Wreck-It Ralph." Both directors worked in the Oscar-winning "Zootropolis" (2016).