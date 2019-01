An art piece by US artist Andy Warhol (1928-1987) entitled Self-Portrait, 1986 is seen on the first public day of the ART HK 11 art fair, Hong Kong, China, 26 May 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

A cameraman films the artwork 'Portfolio Marilyn' by US artist Andy Warhol at the Museum Brandhorst in Munich, Germany, 22 June 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/SVEN HOPPE

An exhibition of Andy Warhol photographs including works that have never been seen before previewed Wednesday at the launch of the Bastian gallery in the United Kingdom's capital London.

To mark the opening of the Berlin-based Bastian gallery's London venue, the debut exhibition turns to Warhol — one of the most influential artists of the 20th century — for a retrospective of some 60 polaroid images captured by the American artist.