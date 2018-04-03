A small, exceptionally rare and colorfully-decorated Chinese bowl was on Tuesday sold at auction for the flabbergasting price of $30.4 million, according to Sotheby's Asia.

The HM Knight Falangcai Bowl, measuring just under 15 centimeters (6 inches) in diameter, was thrown and kilned in Beijing's Forbidden City in the 17th century AD by order of the Kangxi Emperor (1661-1722) _ the fourth of the Qing dynasty _ and combined traditional Chinese motifs with European stylings that hinted the hand of a Jesuit master, Sotheby's said.