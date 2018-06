Photo provided by Morton's Auction House showing a 1555 edition of "The Divine Comedy" that will be auctioned off in Mexico City, Mexico, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MORTON

The first edition of "The Divine Comedy" and a 1780 edition of "Don Quixote" will be auctioned off in Mexico.

The auction of ancient and contemporary books from a private collector, organized by Morton's Auction House, will take place in Mexico City next Wednesday.