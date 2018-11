A Bonhams staff member holds the sculpture 'Mask' by British artist Henry Moore (1898-1986) during a press preview of Bonhams' Modern British and Irish Art sale in Central London, Britain, 12 November 2018. EPA/WILL OLIVER

A rare artwork by Henry Moore was presented at an auction house in London on Monday ahead of going up for sale later in the week for the first time in over 80 years, Bonhams said.

"Mask" (1929) was expected to fetch between 1-1.5 million pounds sterling ($1.28-1.93 million) when it goes under the hammer as part of Bonhams' "Modern British and Irish Art" sale on Wednesday.