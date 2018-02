Singer Maite Perroni speaks at a press conference in Mexico City to present her new single, "Como yo te quiero," on Wednesday, Feb. 14. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican singer Maite Perroni said Wednesday that she is enjoying her career as a soloist after being part of the made-for-television pop music phenomenon that was RBD.

She commented during a press conference in Mexico City to introduce her new single, "Como yo te quiero," featuring reggaeton duo Alexis & Fido.