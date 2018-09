The final preparations are in progress before the jury begins its work, at the 11th Swiss Cheese Awards ceremony, at the Lucerne Exhibition Centre, in Lucerne, Switzerland, 28 September 2018. EPA/URS FLUEELER

The final preparations are in progress before the jury begins its work, at the 11th Swiss Cheese Awards ceremony, at the Lucerne Exhibition Centre, in Lucerne, Switzerland, 28 September 2018. EPA/URS FLUEELER

The final preparations are in progress before the jury begins its work, at the 11th Swiss Cheese Awards ceremony, at the Lucerne Exhibition Centre, in Lucerne, Switzerland, 28 September 2018. EPA/URS FLUEELER

Hundreds of cheese aficionados were descending on the central Swiss city of Lucerne on Friday to show off their varieties in a bid to pick up awards at an annual competition that would see a record number of the much-loved dairy product.

Some 600 cheese-makers would be offering up their produce at the Swiss Cheese Awards, with about 150 jurors from Switzerland and beyond expecting to take on about 900 different cheeses in 28 categories, the organizers said.