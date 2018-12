Photo sent from Sept. 29, 2016 of the spanish singer Julio Iglesias in San Juan ,Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

The Recording Academy said Wednesday that Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Julio Iglesias and Dionne Warwick will be among the recipients of Special Merit Awards in 2019.

Iglesias, "perhaps the most successful Latin crossover artist of his time," is to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his becoming "an enduring star on the world stage and Latin music's most popular ambassador."