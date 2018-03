Lupita Nyong' o and Danai Gurira arrive for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Elaine McMillion Sheldon (L) and Kerrin Sheldon (R) wear 'Time's Up' pins as they arrive for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

As there was no black dress code required by the Time's Up movement, the 90th Academy Awards red carpet appeared somewhat more colorful than the Golden Globes and the BAFTA awards recently, as Hollywood stars kicked off the gala dressed in a multitude of colors.

The official pins and ties of the Time's Up movement were proposed as an alternative way of protest so that the colors could be shown again.