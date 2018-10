Director Taco Dibbits of the Rijksmuseum announces that De Nachtwacht (the Night Watch) of Dutch painter Rembrandt will be restored in 2019 in front of the public, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

The director of the Museum of the Netherlands (Rijksmuseum) announced at a press conference on Tuesday that the emblematic artwork "The Night Watch" by Rembrandt is set to be restored publicly in 2019.

"The Night Watch" is considered one of the most important examples of The Dutch Golden Age and is remarkable due its gargantuan size, and its phenomenal use of shadows and light.