A handout CCTV photo made available by Vienna Police showing one of three men, who Vienna Police are searching for following the theft of a Renoir painting, in Vienna, Austria on Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VIENNA POLICE HANDOUT

A bust of painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir by Aristide Maillol from 1908 at the exhibition "Artist Pictures" at the Neue Pinakothek in Munich, Germany, Feb. 25, 2015. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS GEBERT

Vienna police are searching for three unidentified men linked to the theft of a canvas by renowned French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir stolen from a distinguished Austrian auction house before it was set to go under the hammer on Wednesday.

Vienna police released a statement saying a search for three unidentified men was underway for the theft on Monday of a Renoir painting which hung on the second floor of the Dorotheum gallery auction house.