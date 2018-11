A bust of painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir by Aristide Maillol from 1908 at the exhibition "Artist Pictures" at the Neue Pinakothek in Munich, Germany, Feb. 25, 2015. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS GEBERT

A canvas that was stolen from a distinguished Austrian auction house before it was set to go under the hammer on Wednesday is thought to have been by renowned French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir after the work was withdrawn from the sale catalog and the business's website.

The Dorotheum gallery, established in 1707, removed "Gulf, sea, green cliffs" from its catalog and reported a theft to the police.