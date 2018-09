A handout picture provided by the Colombian president's office shows President Ivan Duque speaking during the inauguration of the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, on 28 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Colombian president's office

Colombian singer Fonseca performs during the inauguration of the Movistar Arena, billed as the most modern concert and events venue in Latin America, 28 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

Bogota's Movistar Arena, billed as the most modern concert and events venue in Latin America, has opened its doors to the public with a performance by Colombian recording artist Fonseca.

Among those in attendance at the inaugural show was Colombian President Ivan Duque.