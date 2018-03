The 14th Tattoo Show held in Buenos Aires starting Friday will feature as guest of honor Frenchman JC Sheitan, who is famous for being the first artist to tattoo people with a prosthesis.

Sheitan has worked as a tattoo artist for more than a decade, however he always used his left hand, as he lost his right arm at the age of 10, until his friend, sculptor Jean-Louis Gonzalez, designed a prosthesis fitted with a tattoo machine two years ago.