Puerto Rican singer Residente poses during an interview with EFE in Miami, United States, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mar Vila

Puerto Rican singer Residente released "Sexo" on Friday, a new single that confronts gender stereotypes, dedicated to Sigmund Freud and feminist academic Judith Butler.

In the music video, a man puts on a dress, a young woman writes a poem in a blue bedroom and a young man combs his hair in a pink bedroom, "because they want sex," the song says.