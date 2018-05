Former Calle 13 frontman Residente on Wednesday said that the show he will offer this weekend in Puerto Rico's capital will help him "recharge."

"To me, it's always a pleasure to perform in Puerto Rico," Rene Perez told reporters. "It is also a necessity, after playing in so many countries. It recharges me. I also know that I will feel the energy of each song in a different way because this is my country."