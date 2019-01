Barbary macaques eat treats from a Christmas tree in its enclosure in the Tierpark Zoo, in Berlin, Germany, 04 January 2019. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Sumatran tigers play and eat meats from Christmas trees in their enclosure in the Tierpark Zoo, in Berlin, Germany, 04 January 2019. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Asian Elephants play with a Christmas tree decorated with pepper in their enclosure in the Tierpark Zoo, in Berlin, Germany, 04 January 2019. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Sumatran tigers play around Christmas trees in their enclosure in the Tierpark Zoo, in Berlin, Germany, 04 January 2019. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Residents of a zoo in Germany were on Friday offered Christmas trees to play with and to snack on as part of an annual festive treat, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Elephants, monkeys and tigers were among some of the critters at Tierpark Berlin who were invited to join in the fun.