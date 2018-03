Residents of this metropolis in western Mexico poured into the streets to celebrate native son Guillermo del Toro's triumph at the Oscars, where his "The Shape of Water" won best picture and he was named best director.

People gathered in Guadalajara's largest square, Glorieta de La Minerva, to chant, sing, hold up posters and wave Mexican flags, while passing motorists honked their horns in accompaniment.