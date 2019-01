A restorer shows the restoration done to the frescoes of the House of the Gladiators, known as Schola Armaturarum, at the Pompeii archaeological site, near Naples, southern Italy, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

The director of the archaeological park of Pompeii, Massimo Osanna shows the restoration done to the frescoes of the House of the Gladiators, known as Schola Armaturarum, at the Pompeii archaeological site, near Naples, southern Italy, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

The Pompeii Archaeological Park announced on Thursday that a complex of spaces known as the Schola Armaturarum would re-open to visitors following restoration as part of a wider project to see the site transition into a museum-like space.

Restorers working on the Pompeii park on Thursday unveiled the refurbished frescos of the Armaturarum — a space thought to have been the headquarters of a military association — which had suffered great damage after it collapsed on Nov. 6, 2010.