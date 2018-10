A visitor observe props of the film 'The Shinning' during a retrospective exhibition of US film director Stanley Kubrick at Barcelona Contemporary Culture Center, in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 23, 2018.EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Stanley Kubrick's daughter Katharina Kubrick attends the retrospective exhibition of US film director Stanley Kubrick at Barcelona Contemporary Culture Center, in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Visitors observe the retrospective exhibition of US film director Stanley Kubrick at Barcelona Contemporary Culture Center, in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

A visitor observes props of the film 'A Clockwork Orange' during a retrospective exhibition of US film director Stanley Kubrick at Barcelona Contemporary Culture Center, in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

An exhibition spanning movie director Stanley Kubrick's creative career was getting ready to open its doors to the public Tuesday in northwestern Spain's Barcelona.

The retrospective exhibition of the work of the American director, writer and producer is an in-depth exploration of his career, featuring over 600 items including pictures from his early work as a "Look" magazine photographer, movie scripts, stills, costumes and props, equipment and correspondence with fellow artists.