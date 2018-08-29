The red, slippery pulp of mashed tomatoes coated the walls, streets and many a face in an eastern Spanish town as its inhabitants were joined by tens of thousands of revelers from around the world on Wednesday for the annual celebration of Tomatina, a mass food-fight that has become one of Spain's best known cultural oddities.

Truck-loads of ripe tomatoes were driven into the town of Buñol, just to the east of Valencia, to enable participants to take part in the exuberant red-stained fiesta which has been held there for the past 72 years.