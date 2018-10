Participants in costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, 28 October 2018. EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Participants in costumes pose for a picture before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, 28 October 2018. EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

A participant in costume poses for a picture after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, 28 October 2018. EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Participants in costumes pose for a picture before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, 28 October 2018. EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Participants in costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, 28 October 2018. EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Thousands of revelers gathered in the Japanese city of Kawasaki on Sunday for a Halloween costume parade and the chance to win prizes.

Besides the usual gory face paint, mummified nuns, a hamburger and fries, robots and cosplay characters provided just some of the inspiration to this year's participants, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist.