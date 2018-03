Nepalese people from the indigenous Newar community smear color each other while celebrating Holi Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 01 March 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Revelers take to streets of Nepal to celebrate Holi, festival of colors

Nepalese citizens on Thursday flocked to the streets to douse each other in colored powders to mark the festival of Holi, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

Revelers, who gathered in the capital Kathmandu and in the nearby city of Bhaktapur, danced to the beat of drums and threw powders at each other as part of the festivities.