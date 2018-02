Photo provided on Feb. 12, 2018 showing members of the samba school Grupo Especial Mangueira take part in the carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai sambodrome in Rio Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Photo provided on Feb. 12, 2018 showing members of the samba school Grupo Especial Mangueira take part in the carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai sambodrome in Rio Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Photo provided on Feb. 12, 2018 showing members of the samba school Grupo Especial Mangueira take part in the carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai sambodrome in Rio Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Photo provided on Feb. 12, 2018 showing members of the Samba school Grupo Especial Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel take part in the carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai sambodrome in Rio Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Photo provided on Feb. 12, 2018 showing members of the Samba school Grupo Especial Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel take part in the carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai sambodrome in Rio Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Photo provided on Feb. 12, 2018 showing a member of the Samba school Grupo Especial Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel takes part in the carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai sambodrome in Rio Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The Carnival parades in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome are excuses for transforming other parts of this festive site into genuine night clubs where parties go on parallel to the shows put on by the samba schools, but to other rhythms.

That is literally true because those spaces, known as "cabins," are located right beside the walkway where the samba schools go by, whose parades are considered the world's greatest outdoor show and the main attraction of the Rio Carnival.