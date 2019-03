Members of the Carmelitas troupe kick off the 2019 Carnival in Rio de Janeiro's Santa Teresa neighborhood on Friday, March 1. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Residents and visitors filled the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Friday for the start of the city's world-famous Carnival, but Mayor Marcelo Crivella, an evangelical bishop, again skipped the traditional opening ceremony.

For decades, the pre-Lenten bacchanal kicked off with the mayor's presenting the symbolic key to the city to Rei Momo, the king of Carnival.