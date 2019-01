US actress Julianne Moore arrives for the premiere of the film 'After the Wedding' at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, Jan 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

People walk past the Egyptian Theater on the first day of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, Jan 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Actor and founder of the Sundance Film Festival Robert Redford, greets the press to officially start the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, Jan 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Director of the Sundance Film Festival John Cooper (L) and other film makers pose for a picture to officially start the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, Jan 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/George Frey

The icy mountains of Park City, Utah, on Thursday welcomed a new edition of Sundance, the film festival started by Robert Redford and known as the Mecca of independent film, which welcomes thousands of people wanting to see the emerging talents of the big screen.

The festival runs until Feb. 3, showing 241 full-length and short films from 49 different countries that the organizers expect 124,000 to watch.