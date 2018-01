Bono (R), of U2 and co-Founder of ONE campaign (RED) and German Klaus Schwab (L), founder and president of the World Economic Forum, WEF, celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the (RED) Campaign against AIDS at the 46th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 22, 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE) /LAURENT GILLIERON

Italian Tv host Fabio Fazio (l), Bono (c) and The Edge (r) of rock band U2 attend the 'Che tempo che fa' TV Show recording in Milan, Italy, Dec 7, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

French First Lady Brigitte Macron (C) with Irish rock band U2 frontman, Bono (R), after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 24, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/JULIEN DE ROSA

Irish rock band U2 performing live during 'The Joshua Tree Tour 2017' at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, July 15, 2017. EFE-EPA/GIORGIO ONORATI

Irish rock band U2 on Monday announced new dates for an upcoming world tour due to kick off in May in the United States.

The group said additional dates for its "eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE" tour supporting its latest studio album "Songs of Experience," which was unveiled Jan. 16 on its social media accounts.