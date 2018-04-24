Visitors look at the sculpture 'Pallas with the Parthenon' by Auguste Rodin at the press view of the 'Rodin and the Art of the ancient Greece' exhibition, British Museum, London, UK, Apr 24, 2018. EFE- EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A visitor takes a photograph of the sculpture entitled 'The Kiss' by French sculptor Auguste Rodin at the press view of the 'Rodin and the Art of the ancient Greece' exhibition, British Museum, London, UK, Apr 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A visitor looks at the sculptures entitled 'Nude Pierre De Wissant without heads or hands' (R) and 'The so-called Ludovisi Apolo Roman, copy of a lost Greek original' (L) by Auguste Rodin at the press view of the 'Rodin and the Art of the ancient Greece' exhibition, British Museum, London, UK, Apr 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A visitor looks at copies of unfinished sculptures from the Parthenon's east pediment by Auguste Rodin at the press view of 'Rodin and the Art of ancient Greece' exhibition, British Museum, London, UK, Apr 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A gallery employee poses next to the sculpture 'Pallas with the Parthenon' (front) by Auguste Rodin at the press view of 'Rodin and the Art of the ancient Greece' exhibition, British Museum, London, UK, Apr 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A section of the Parthenon frieze in Athens on display at the press view of 'Rodin and the Art of the ancient Greece' exhibition, British Museum, London, UK, Apr 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The sculptures of Auguste Rodin entered Tuesday into a visual conversation with Parthenon statues, ahead of the public opening of London's British Museum's new exhibition titled "Rodin and the Art of the ancient Greece" that seeks to maintain an artistic dialogue between the French artist and Greek classicism.

The opening exhibit is a marble and plaster of Paris sculpture of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, who appears represented with a miniature Parthenon rising from her head, as heralding the ongoing theme present at the French genius' London exhibition: Greece as the summit of intellectual and artistic prowess.