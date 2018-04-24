The sculptures of Auguste Rodin entered Tuesday into a visual conversation with Parthenon statues, ahead of the public opening of London's British Museum's new exhibition titled "Rodin and the Art of the ancient Greece" that seeks to maintain an artistic dialogue between the French artist and Greek classicism.
The opening exhibit is a marble and plaster of Paris sculpture of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, who appears represented with a miniature Parthenon rising from her head, as heralding the ongoing theme present at the French genius' London exhibition: Greece as the summit of intellectual and artistic prowess.