Veteran rock band The Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger (L-R), as they arrive for the Rolling Stones Fifty Years exhibition at Somerset House in London, July 12, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

British rock band musicians Ronnie Woods (L), Mick Jagger (C) and Keith Richards (R) perform during their concert at Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2013, held at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset, west England, June 29, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The Rolling Stones are set to take to the stage once again as part of a tour on home turf for the first time since 2006, the United Kingdom band announced Monday.

The veteran rock band, fronted by Mick Jagger, will play five dates in the UK, including Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Manchester, in May and June 2018 as part of their "No Filter" tour.