Famed Spanish singer Raphael, seen here this Saturday, May 11, 2019, speaks during a press conference in Mexico, will one of the two big stars of the 6th Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema this Sunday on the Mexican Riviera Maya, the other being Alfonso Cuaron's film "Roma," nominated for nine awards. EFE-EPA/Alonsu Cupul

"Roma" and Raphael to steal the show at Platino Awards

The Oscar-winning movie "Roma" by Mexico's Alfonso Cuaron and famed Spanish singer Raphael will be the stars of the 6th Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema this Sunday on the Mexican Riviera Maya.

After winning at the Oscars, the BAFTAs, the Goyas, the Golden Globes and the Venice Film Festival, Cuaron's film will now be judged by the Ibero-American industry.