Photo of Mexican Alfonso Cuaron at a red carpet for the movie ROMA in Mexico City, Mexico on Dec. 17, 2018 EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán/ARCHIVO

File photo from Dec. 17, 2018 of the Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón (L) and the actress Yalitza Aparicio (c) and Nancy Garcia (R) presenting the film Roma at the Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA- EFE/Mario Guzmán/ARCHIVO

The Mexican film "Roma," directed by Alfonso Cuaron, and "The Favourite," directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, are expected to be the big winners at the 91st Oscars after garnering 10 nominations each from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday.

"BlacKkKlansman," "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "Green Book," "Vice," "Roma" and "A Star Is Born" will compete for Best Picture.