(L-R) Mexican actresses Nancy Garcia, Yalitza Aparicio, Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron and Mexican actress Marina de Tavira arrive for the premiere of 'Roma' during the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

"Roma," by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, "A Twelve-Year Night," by Uruguayan Álvaro Brechner, "The Angel," by Argentine Luis Ortega,and "Los Perros," by Chilean Marcela Said were on Wednesday nominated for the best Ibero-American film category ahead of the 33rd edition of the prestigious Goya awards that celebrate Spanish-language cinema.

Shot in black and white, Cuarón's emphatic, semi-autobiographical story about Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), an indigenous maid in a crumbling middle-class family household in 1970s Mexico, is the big favorite, having already been crowned with the Golden Crown at the Venice Film Festival and with three Golden Globe nominations under its belt.