Award-winning Mexican film "Roma" stands out as the favorite among the nominees at the sixth edition of the Platino Prizes of Ibero-American Cinema awards gala with a total of nine nominations, while Spanish-Uruguayan film "La noche de 12 años" (A Twelve-Year Night) and Colombia's "Pajaros de verano" (Birds of Passage) have received six nominations each.
The nominations were announced here Thursday at a press conference at the Roosevelt Hotel, where Spanish film "Campeones" (Champions) and Paraguay's "Las herederas" (The Heiresses) also each received five nominations.