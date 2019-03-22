Mexican actress Karla Souza poses upon arrival at the press conference to announce the Platino Awards nominees, at the Roosevelt hotel, in Los Angeles, California, United States, 21 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ Armando Arorizo

Mexican actor Joaquin Cosio poses upon arrival at the press conference to announce the Platino Awards nominees, at the Roosevelt hotel, in Los Angeles, California, United States, 21 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ Armando Arorizo

Colombian journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas (3L), of CNN, poses with actors Jaime Camil (L), Luis Gerardo Mendez (2L), Karla Souza (3R), Angie Cepeda (2R) and Joaquin Cosio (R) after a press conference to announce the Platino Awards nominees, at the Roosevelt hotel, in Los Angeles, California, United States, 21 March 2019. EPA - EFE/ Armando Arorizo

Award-winning Mexican film "Roma" stands out as the favorite among the nominees at the sixth edition of the Platino Prizes of Ibero-American Cinema awards gala with a total of nine nominations, while Spanish-Uruguayan film "La noche de 12 años" (A Twelve-Year Night) and Colombia's "Pajaros de verano" (Birds of Passage) have received six nominations each.

The nominations were announced here Thursday at a press conference at the Roosevelt Hotel, where Spanish film "Campeones" (Champions) and Paraguay's "Las herederas" (The Heiresses) also each received five nominations.