People look at an installation entitled Musem of the Moon by British artist Luke Jerram in the Piarist church of Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ISTVAN BIRO

A church in the western Romanian city of Cluj Napoca incorporated a lunar art installation into its interior as part of a light festival that was ongoing Wednesday.

The Museum of the Moon piece, a traveling art show by Luke Jerram, features a realistic spherical representation of the moon measuring some seven meters (23 feet) in diameter, as reported by images published by efe-epa.