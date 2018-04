Romanian poet, essayist and novelist Mircea Cartarescu in an undated file image. EFE-EPA FILE

Romanian poet, novelist and essayist Mircea Cartarescu on Monday received the 2018 Prix Formentor international literature award in the Argentinean capital of Buenos Aires.

The jury commended Cartarescu's work for compelling readers to reconsider the condition of existence while expanding the limits of fiction.