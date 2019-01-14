File image shows restorers and workers posing for a group photo in front of the Trevi Fountain that was again filled with water to pass a technical test prior to its unveiling after restoration works funded by Italian fashion house Fend, in Rome, Italy, Oct 29, 2015. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A file image of the Trevi Fountain before its unveiling after restoration works in Rome, Italy, Oct 29, 2015. On Jan 14, 2019, the mayor of Rome said it would decide whether coins thrown into the city's iconic fountain by tourists would continue to be handed over to a charity group or instead be assigned to local monument restoration projects as per new legislation. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The mayor of Rome said Monday it would decide whether coins thrown into one of the city's iconic fountains by tourists would continue to be handed over to a charity group or instead be assigned to local monument restoration projects as per new legislation.

Rome's 1762 Baroque Trevi Fountain, which famously featured in the 1954 movie "Three Coins in the Fountain" and the 1960 Oscar-winning "La Dolce Vita," was at the center of a debate regarding the destination of the roughly 3,000 euros ($3,450) thrown into the fountain every day. In 2016, around 1.4 million euros were thrown in over the course of the year.