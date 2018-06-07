A view inside the Colosseum during the Italian Cinema Orchestra and CineConcerts 'Gladiator - In Concert' show at the Parco Archeologico del Colosseo in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. The charity screening at the Colosseum of Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster 'Gladiator' was accompanied by a symphony orchestra.EFE- EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

New Zealand actor Russell Crowe (L) and As Roma's former soccer player Francesco Totti arrive to attend the Italian Cinema Orchestra and CineConcerts 'Gladiator - In Concert' show at the Parco Archeologico del Colosseo in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. The charity screening at the Colosseum of Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster 'Gladiator' was accompanied by a symphony orchestra.EFE- EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

A view inside the Colosseum during the Italian Cinema Orchestra and CineConcerts 'Gladiator - In Concert' show at the Parco Archeologico del Colosseo in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. The charity screening at the Colosseum of Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster 'Gladiator' was accompanied by a symphony orchestra. EFE-EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

New Zealand actor Russell Crowe (L) and Danish actress Connie Nielsen arrive to attend the Italian Cinema Orchestra and CineConcerts 'Gladiator - In Concert' show at the Parco Archeologico del Colosseo in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. The charity screening at the Colosseum of Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster 'Gladiator' was accompanied by a symphony orchestra.EFE- EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

A view of the Italian Cinema Orchestra and CineConcerts 'Gladiator - In Concert' show at the Parco Archeologico del Colosseo in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. The charity screening at the Colosseum of Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster 'Gladiator' was accompanied by a symphony orchestra.EFE- EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

A handful of charities and health organizations dedicated to the eradication of preventable diseases around the world were on Thursday counting contributions made by some 350 attendees to a glittering film screening in one of Rome's most historic outdoor locations.

Nearly two decades since the premiere of Ridley Scott's "Gladiator," those able to attend the Rotary's Fight to End Polio Now event paid between 1,500 and 3,000 euros ($1,775-3,550) per ticket to this time witness the film in high definition accompanied by 200 musicians and the choir of the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema inside the Colusseum.