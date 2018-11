A view of the exhibition dedicated to the artworks from 1958 to 2018 of the italian painter Ennio Calabria at Cipolla Palace, Rome, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

A retrospective exhibition featuring some 80 works by Italian artist Ennio Calabria was previewed at the Palazzo Cipolla on Monday.

The Calabria (born in Tripoli, Libya, in 1958) anthological exhibition features a large collection of pieces by the painter some of which were commissioned especially for the exhibit.