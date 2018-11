Clown Chistirrin from Mexico poses during a photocall for the Roncalli Christmas Circus at the Tempodrom event location in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Founding director of Roncalli Circus, Bernhard Paul (L) poses with members of his ensemble white clown Gensi (R) and clown Chistirrin (C) during a photocall for the Roncalli Christmas Circus at the Tempodrom event location in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

epa07164897 White clown Gensi from Spain poses during a photocall for the Roncalli Christmas Circus at the Tempodrom event location in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The iconic Berlin-based Roncalli Christmas Circus on Wednesday held a press photocall to promote its up-coming Christmas extravaganza which marks its 15th anniversary.

The Roncalli Circus, founded in 1976 by Bernhard Paul and André Heller, has a number of projects but perhaps the most well known is its yearly Berlin stint known as the Roncalli Christmas Circus, which this year will return to the Tempodrom for its 15th year.