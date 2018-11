epa07168838 Rosalia performs during the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 15 November 2018. The Latin Grammy Awards recognize artistic and/or technical achievement, not sales figures or chart positions, and the winners are determined by the votes of their peers, the qualified voting members of the academy. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Rosalia wins for Best Fusion/Urban Interpretation during the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 15 November 2018.

Spanish artist Rosalia, who on Thursday won the Latin Grammy for the Best Urban Fusion/Performance for her song "Malamente", thanked in her speech "all the women" who showed her that one can succeed in the world of music.

"Thanks to all the women in the industry that have taught me that you can do it. Because of them, I am here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said in her acceptance speech and mentioned, Lauryn Hill, Bjork or Kate Bush by name.